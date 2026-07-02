Sharma and Qureshi finish 'Kashi' Varanasi ghat shoot with dance
Aayush Sharma and co-star Amrin Qureshi just wrapped up filming some lively scenes for their new movie, tentatively titled Kashi, right on the ghats of Varanasi.
The highlight was a colorful dance sequence at Chet Singh Ghat that drew big crowds, even in the summer heat.
Fans got to see Sharma dressed as a sadhu on a boat in the Ganga and during a night shoot with a recreated Ganga arti at Nandeshwar Ghat.
Fans queue for selfies with Sharma
The shoot turned into quite an event, with fans lining up for selfies with Aayush between takes. Makrand Deshpande also joined as a sadhu.
Earlier, the team spent nearly 20 days filming around Varanasi's famous spots. Off set, Aayush visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple with his mom and snapped photos of city life, sharing online that "Dono passion ek saath sirf Benaras mein- filmmaking and photography."
Tentatively titled Kashi is shaping up to be one to watch!