Sharma and Qureshi finish 'Kashi' Varanasi ghat shoot with dance Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Aayush Sharma and co-star Amrin Qureshi just wrapped up filming some lively scenes for their new movie, tentatively titled Kashi, right on the ghats of Varanasi.

The highlight was a colorful dance sequence at Chet Singh Ghat that drew big crowds, even in the summer heat.

Fans got to see Sharma dressed as a sadhu on a boat in the Ganga and during a night shoot with a recreated Ganga arti at Nandeshwar Ghat.