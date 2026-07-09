Sharma critical after suspected insect bite on 'Fauji' set
Entertainment
Rajesh Sharma, the familiar face from Mirzapur and Jamtara, is in critical care after a suspected insect bite while shooting for Fauji at Ramoji Film City.
What started as a minor incident quickly turned serious, raising big questions about how safe film sets really are and what producers should do when emergencies happen.
Sharma hospitalized as 'Fauji' producers urged
After returning to Kolkata with fever and breathing issues, Sharma was hospitalized.
Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association wants Fauji's producers to cover his medical bills and review on-set safety.
The case has sparked fresh debate about protecting actors, especially those without strong contracts, and making sure everyone on set has real support if things go wrong.