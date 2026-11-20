Sharma denies marrying Kaur after Goni joke, cites brother's wedding
Raghav Sharma has cleared the air about rumors he's marrying Avneet Kaur.
The buzz was already underway on social media before Aly Goni jokingly congratulated him in a video, but Sharma quickly set things straight, saying, "Mere bhai ki shaadi hai. Thik hai, guys? Ho gaya."
Basically: it's his brother getting married, not him.
Sharma response ends wedding chatter
This time, too, despite social media chatter, Sharma's direct response has put all the wedding talk to rest.