Sharma files domestic violence FIR in Mumbai against husband Kaushik
TV actor Aditi Sharma, known for Kaleerein and Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Abhineet Kaushik.
The FIR was registered in Mumbai on July 31, with Sharma accusing Kaushik and his family of harassment and physical abuse.
Sharma accuses in-laws of harassment
Sharma says the abuse began soon after their November 2024 wedding, ranging from fights over her clothing to claims that Kaushik took money from her instead of contributing to expenses.
She also alleges that her mother-in-law withheld her bridal jewelry and that both in-laws supported Kaushik's actions, including checking her phone and stopping contact with her parents.
Mumbai police probing Sharma's complaint
Police have started looking into the case. Sharma has recorded her statement.
More details are expected as the investigation continues.