Sharma: 'Gadar 3' in works, seeks bigger script for 2027
Entertainment
Director Anil Sharma says Gadar 3 is in the works, but he's not rushing in. He wants the script to be even bigger than before.
The team is aiming to start production in 2027, but only if they come up with a storyline that tops both previous films.
Sharma likens 'Gadar' films to bombs
Sharma put it simply: If Gadar was a bomb and Gadar 2 was an atom bomb, I'll only make Gadar 3 if I get a nuclear bomb story.
He's also chatted with Nana Patekar about joining the cast, which could bring a fresh twist.
For now, all focus stays on his current film Vanvaas, but fans can expect updates once that wraps up.