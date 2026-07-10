Sharma hospitalized after insect bite at 'Fauji' shoot with fever
Entertainment
Actor Rajesh Sharma is recovering after a nasty insect bite sent him to the hospital after shooting for Prabhas's Fauji at Ramoji Film City.
He first thought it was nothing, but things got serious fast with pain and a high fever, so he needed urgent care.
Sharma stable under observation in Kolkata
Sharma is now stable and under observation in Kolkata, according to his friend Sudipa Chatterjee, who said "he is a little better now and the last two days he is much better."
The bite happened after filming wrapped up, while he was chatting with crew in a thickly vegetated area.
Following the scare, the All Indian Cine Workers Association urged the chief minister of Telangana to investigate.