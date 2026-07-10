Sharma hospitalized after insect bite at 'Fauji' shoot with fever

Sharma stable under observation in Kolkata

Sharma is now stable and under observation in Kolkata, according to his friend Sudipa Chatterjee, who said "he is a little better now and the last two days he is much better."

The bite happened after filming wrapped up, while he was chatting with crew in a thickly vegetated area.

Following the scare, the All Indian Cine Workers Association urged the chief minister of Telangana to investigate.