Sharma hospitalized in Kolkata after 'Fauzi' shoot, team denies link
There's been some buzz about veteran actor Rajesh Sharma landing in the hospital after filming for Fauzi, but the movie's team says the hospitalization was not linked to the shoot.
Sharma was admitted in Kolkata, with a serious leg infection, which some thought came from an insect bite at Ramoji Film City.
The team clarified he'd actually wrapped up shooting a week ago and had gone home healthy.
Panda says diabetes swelling, 'Fauzi' unrelated
Sharma's assistant, Subhashish Panda, explained the hospitalization was due to diabetes-related swelling in his leg, not anything from the set.
He called it a precaution and said Sharma is already recovering and should be out soon.
Meanwhile, with all the confusion, the All India Cine Workers Association is now pushing for stronger safety rules on film sets going forward.