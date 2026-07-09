Sharma hospitalized in Kolkata after 'Fauzi' shoot, team denies link Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

There's been some buzz about veteran actor Rajesh Sharma landing in the hospital after filming for Fauzi, but the movie's team says the hospitalization was not linked to the shoot.

Sharma was admitted in Kolkata, with a serious leg infection, which some thought came from an insect bite at Ramoji Film City.

The team clarified he'd actually wrapped up shooting a week ago and had gone home healthy.