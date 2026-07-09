Sharma hospitalized with fast-spreading leg infection after 'Fauji' bite
Actor Rajesh Sharma is in the hospital after a suspected insect bite while filming Prabhas's upcoming movie Fauji at Ramoji Film City.
The bite was first ignored, but things got serious when Sharma developed intense leg pain and a high fever during his flight to Kolkata.
Doctors found a fast-spreading infection with blisters from his toes up to his knee. He's now under close watch.
AICWA demands probe into 'Fauji' safety
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is pushing for an investigation into safety standards on the Fauji set, saying emergency protocols were lacking and working conditions need improvement.
They've also asked producers to cover Sharma's medical bills and reminded everyone that "The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production."
Their statement highlights just how important proper safety measures are behind the scenes in the film industry.