Sharma hospitalized with fast-spreading leg infection after 'Fauji' bite

AICWA demands probe into 'Fauji' safety

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is pushing for an investigation into safety standards on the Fauji set, saying emergency protocols were lacking and working conditions need improvement.

They've also asked producers to cover Sharma's medical bills and reminded everyone that "The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production."

Their statement highlights just how important proper safety measures are behind the scenes in the film industry.