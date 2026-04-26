Sharma marries quietly as Singh wins Karnataka High Court relief
Entertainment
It's been a busy week: Shanoo Sharma, the casting director at Yash Raj Films, just got married in a low-key ceremony and shared sweet moments online.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh can finally breathe easy: the Karnataka High Court tossed out the FIR against him after the IFFI 2025 Kantara imitation controversy.
Charan 'Peddi' Haasan rumored appearance
Ram Charan's new film Peddi is already getting hype before its June release, with Shruti Haasan reportedly may be planning to appear in a special song.
On TV, Fishabh Jaiswal wrapped up his time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his co-stars sent him off with heartfelt goodbyes.