Sharma marries quietly as Singh wins Karnataka High Court relief

Charan 'Peddi' Haasan rumored appearance

Ram Charan's new film Peddi is already getting hype before its June release, with Shruti Haasan reportedly may be planning to appear in a special song.

On TV, Fishabh Jaiswal wrapped up his time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his co-stars sent him off with heartfelt goodbyes.