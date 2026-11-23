Sharma of 'Koi Mil Gaya' marries Prabhjot in interfaith ceremony
Remember Bittu Sardar from Koi Mil Gaya? Anuj Pandit Sharma, the actor behind the iconic role, just got married to Prabhjot on November 23.
Their wedding blended Hindu and Sikh traditions, with Sharma in a detailed cream sherwani and both looking genuinely happy as they kicked off this new chapter.
Sharma wedding celebrated legacy and cultures
The ceremony wasn't just about tying the knot: it was a sweet throwback to Sharma's film legacy and a real celebration of both families' cultures.