Sharma recalls Patekar's 'Vanvaas' cooking and failed 'Gadar 3' reunion
Entertainment
Director Anil Sharma recently shared some heartfelt memories from working with Nana Patekar on Vanvaas.
He called Patekar "When someone says Nana Patekar, I think of how jovial he was, and the ease with which he worked" and mentioned how the actor would cook for the crew, something Sharma says is very difficult to find someone as simple as him.
The two hoped to reunite for Gadar 3, but it didn't work out.
Patekar's rural water activism earns respect
Patekar isn't just known for his acting: he's also deeply involved in social work, walking miles in rural areas to help the underprivileged, especially with the water-related issues that they faced.
His genuine efforts to help underprivileged communities have made him respected as both an artist and a social activist.