Sharma recalls Patekar's 'Vanvaas' cooking and failed 'Gadar 3' reunion

Director Anil Sharma recently shared some heartfelt memories from working with Nana Patekar on Vanvaas.

He called Patekar "When someone says Nana Patekar, I think of how jovial he was, and the ease with which he worked" and mentioned how the actor would cook for the crew, something Sharma says is very difficult to find someone as simple as him.

The two hoped to reunite for Gadar 3, but it didn't work out.