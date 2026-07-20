Sharma to debut in Malayalam 'Khalifa' with Sukumaran and Mohanlal
Entertainment
Malavika Sharma is making her Malayalam film debut in Khalifa, an action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal.
Directed by Vyshak and written by Jinu Abraham, the movie hits theaters worldwide on August 20, 2026.
Sharma's move comes after her roles in Telugu and Tamil films, so it's a fresh start for her in a new industry.
'Khalifa' planned as 2 part franchise
Khalifa is planned as a two-part franchise packed with intense action scenes filmed across London, Dubai, Kerala, and Nepal.
It brings together Vyshak and Sukumaran again after Pokkiri Raja, plus Abraham's reunion with the actor from Adam Joan and Kaduva.
The first lyrical video drops tomorrow at 6pm IST with the tagline "Revenge will be written in golden letters," hinting at some serious drama ahead.