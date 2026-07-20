Sharma to debut in Malayalam 'Khalifa' with Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Khalifa is planned as a two-part franchise packed with intense action scenes filmed across London, Dubai, Kerala, and Nepal.

It brings together Vyshak and Sukumaran again after Pokkiri Raja, plus Abraham's reunion with the actor from Adam Joan and Kaduva.

The first lyrical video drops tomorrow at 6pm IST with the tagline "Revenge will be written in golden letters," hinting at some serious drama ahead.