Sharma warns on AI's effects at Punjabi Icon Awards 2026 Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Kapil Sharma recently shared his thoughts on how AI is changing movies, pointing out at the Punjabi Icon Awards 2026 that while tech can be exciting, it's important to stay aware of its effects on storytelling.

As he put it, "This is something the audience will have to understand. Today, it is extremely difficult to determine what is real and what is fake. As a technology, AI is good. We are heading toward development. However, we should also keep the downsides of the technology in mind."