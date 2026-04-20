Sharma warns on AI's effects at Punjabi Icon Awards 2026
Kapil Sharma recently shared his thoughts on how AI is changing movies, pointing out at the Punjabi Icon Awards 2026 that while tech can be exciting, it's important to stay aware of its effects on storytelling.
As he put it, "This is something the audience will have to understand. Today, it is extremely difficult to determine what is real and what is fake. As a technology, AI is good. We are heading toward development. However, we should also keep the downsides of the technology in mind."
Sharma's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' May 8
Sharma's upcoming film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, hits theaters May 8 and teams him up with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor.
The movie promises a playful take on family bonds and generational clashes, following a rule-breaking grandma who's "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules!"
If you're into feel-good comedies with a fresh spin, this one might be worth checking out.