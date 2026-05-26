Sharma's Cannes gown from recycled ocean plastic honors marine life
Entertainment
Mohini Sharma, an Indian entrepreneur, turned heads at Cannes this year with a striking gown made from recycled ocean plastic waste.
The dress wasn't just about style: it honored marine life and sent a clear message about fighting ocean pollution.
It's a cool example of how sustainability is catching on in luxury fashion.
Sharma spotlights responsible fashion at Cannes
Sharma, who founded Mrs. India Inc. and Femm International, used her Cannes appearance to spotlight responsible fashion and modern Indian identity on the global stage.
She also led a group of inspiring Indian women changemakers, showing how fashion, sustainability, and culture can make waves together internationally.