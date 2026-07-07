Sharma's debut 'Bandra Boy' wins at 2 New York festivals
Entertainment
Neeru Sharma's first short film, Bandra Boy, just picked up honors at two New York film festivals.
This 21-minute Hindi thriller explores how media and online buzz can blur the line between fact and opinion, a pretty relatable theme in today's digital age.
Sharma left covering Bollywood for filmmaking
After more than 20 years covering Bollywood, Sharma switched gears to filmmaking, learning her craft at Whistling Woods International.
Grateful for the recognition, she shared, "Such recognition motivates me to continue telling meaningful stories."
The film stars Ahwaan Kumar and Dharmendra Gohil, with a team of fresh talent behind the scenes.