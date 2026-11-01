Sharma's Jaipur show interrupted after fan jumped onstage, video viral
Entertainment
Sunanda Sharma's concert at Jaipur's Anand International College of Engineering took an unexpected turn when a fan suddenly jumped onstage mid-performance.
Security acted fast, but the moment, captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking a lot of online buzz.
Startled Sharma calmed crowd then left
Even though she was clearly startled, Sharma reassured the crowd with a calm "It's okay, it's okay," before leaving the stage.
Her startled reaction went viral on social media, reminding everyone how unpredictable live shows can be and why good security matters.