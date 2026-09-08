Kunal Kemmu reacts to Sharmila Tagore's upcoming 'VIBE' cameo

Kemmu shared that Tagore herself wanted to make a cameo in his next film.

He said, "After Madgaon Express, she knew that I was making another film. Soha (Ali Khan) told me that Amma wants to make a cameo in my next film."

"I thought she was just saying that, so I went and asked her if she was serious. Amma said, 'Yes. What do you have in mind?'"