Kunal Kemmu reacts to Sharmila Tagore's upcoming 'VIBE' cameo
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu, the writer-director-co-producer-star of the upcoming film VIBE, has revealed that his mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, will make a special appearance in the movie. In an interview with Variety India, he spoke about how Tagore expressed her desire to be part of his next film after Madgaon Express, which was his directorial debut. The film is slated for release on September 18.
Cameo request
'I thought she was just saying that...'
Kemmu shared that Tagore herself wanted to make a cameo in his next film.
He said, "After Madgaon Express, she knew that I was making another film. Soha (Ali Khan) told me that Amma wants to make a cameo in my next film."
"I thought she was just saying that, so I went and asked her if she was serious. Amma said, 'Yes. What do you have in mind?'"
Director's surprise
'I had told her that it would be one day...'
Kemmu was initially surprised by Tagore's request.
He said, "I told her that I had a cameo for her. She asked me to tell her about it."
"And then she jokingly said, 'That was a trick question. Of course, I'll do it.'"
"I don't know if I can handle this pressure (of directing Tagore)."
"I had told her that it would be one day of work. That is why I have maintained it is a cameo."
Career highlight
'It is a tick in the checklist'
Kemmu sees directing Tagore as a major career milestone.
He said, "It is a tick in the checklist. It is like a feather in my hat to have said that I got to direct the great Sharmila Tagore."
"And I'm very thankful that she did this."
The film also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava.