Sharvari credits Barjatya with storytelling in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Entertainment
Sharvari is stepping into something new with Jhumka Patola from Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Under Sooraj Barjatya's aegis, she explored how dance can tell a story, not just look good.
She shared that Barjatya helped her see how every move and expression can carry meaning, giving her performance more depth than ever.
Barjatya blends storytelling into choreography
Barjatya's signature style blends storytelling right into the choreography, which Sharvari says let her connect with dance on a whole new level.