Shashi Tharoor calls 'TKS 1' hate-mongering film

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, saying its predecessor was a "hate-mongering film" that exaggerated stories about religious conversions.

He told reporters, "They were saying that thousands of people were converted, which is not true. I think there were around 30 such cases over a number of years."

The sequel's release date is not specified in the source.