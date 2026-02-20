Shashi Tharoor calls 'TKS 1' hate-mongering film
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, saying its predecessor was a "hate-mongering film" that exaggerated stories about religious conversions.
He told reporters, "They were saying that thousands of people were converted, which is not true. I think there were around 30 such cases over a number of years."
The sequel's release date is not specified in the source.
Tharoor warns against using propaganda to push divisive narrative
Tharoor contrasted the film's narrative with movies that promote harmony, warning against using isolated incidents to push propaganda.
He stressed that in a country as big as India, rare events shouldn't be used to fuel division.
Kerala CM, court notice to filmmakers
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the movie "hate-mongering" and urged the sequel's release be viewed with "utmost gravity," saying it featured "fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord."
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has asked the film board and producers to respond to claims that the movie spreads harmful stereotypes; the source does not mention any hearing date.