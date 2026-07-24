Shastri says TV party budgets now include cocaine and MDMA
Entertainment
Actor Narayani Shastri opened up about the growing drug scene in the TV industry, saying that party budgets now often include cocaine and MDMA, not just alcohol.
She explained these drugs are used quietly at big gatherings but talked about more openly in smaller circles.
Shastri also described waiting four hours on set because an actor was too out of it to work, highlighting how this culture can disrupt shoots.
Shastri tried drugs once not hooked
Shastri shared that she tried drugs once out of curiosity but didn't get hooked.
Her honest take sheds light on some of the hidden struggles people face behind the scenes in entertainment.