Shatner 95 and Gretsch 61 bonded through stage 4 cancers
Entertainment
William Shatner (95) and his daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch (61) have both faced stage four cancer diagnoses just a year apart: Melanie with breast cancer in 2022, and William with melanoma that spread to his lungs and brain.
In a recent interview, they shared how going through this together brought them even closer.
Shatner and Gretsch now cancer free
Melanie underwent chemotherapy, targeted therapies, a double mastectomy, and 30 rounds of radiation, while also worrying about her dad.
She admitted, "I don't have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time."
William discovered a tumor on his cheek during Melanie's treatment; he then had surgery and two years of immunotherapy.
Thanks to their medical teams, both are now cancer-free.