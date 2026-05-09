Shawn Levy to direct Netflix sci-fi film 'Somewhere Out There'

Acclaimed filmmaker Shawn Levy will helm the upcoming original sci-fi movie Somewhere Out There for Netflix , according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer acquired the spec script by Max Taxe after a bidding war. Levy will also produce the film through his 21 Laps banner along with Dan Levine from the same company.

Plot details Script is reminiscent of films like 'Arrival,' 'The Adam Project' Somewhere Out There is an emotional sci-fi drama, reminiscent of Arrival and The Adam Project. The story reportedly revolves around a grieving father who, after losing his wife, sends a message into the cosmos. To his surprise, he receives a response from somewhere out there. This unique narrative promises to explore deep themes of loss, hope, and human connection across the universe.

Previous work Taxe has previously worked with 21 Laps Taxe has previously collaborated with 21 Laps on his screenplay Ripple, which stars Jack Quaid. He is also known for writing Moonshot, the HBO Max film featuring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse. Meanwhile, 21 Laps is nearing the end of production on Netflix's untitled hockey series starring Michelle Monaghan and the comedy One Attempt Remaining directed by Kay Cannon.

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