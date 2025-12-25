'Shawshank Redemption' director Frank Darabont joins 'Stranger Things 5' Entertainment Dec 25, 2025

Frank Darabont, the legendary director behind The Shawshank Redemption, is stepping out of retirement to direct two episodes in the final season of Stranger Things.

He's filling in for Dan Trachtenberg, who had to step back due to scheduling issues.

As a longtime fan of the series, Darabont is set to direct these key episodes as the show wraps up.