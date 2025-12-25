Next Article
'Shawshank Redemption' director Frank Darabont joins 'Stranger Things 5'
Frank Darabont, the legendary director behind The Shawshank Redemption, is stepping out of retirement to direct two episodes in the final season of Stranger Things.
He's filling in for Dan Trachtenberg, who had to step back due to scheduling issues.
As a longtime fan of the series, Darabont is set to direct these key episodes as the show wraps up.
What's coming up in Season 5?
Episode 3, The Turnbow Trap, dropped on November 26 and takes viewers deeper into both the Upside Down and Rightside Up.
Episode 5, called Shock Jock, lands December 25—with Ross Duffer teasing it'll be darker and scarier than before.
The grand finale hits both theaters and Netflix on December 31—marking the end of an era for Stranger Things fans.