'Off Campus': Shay Rudolph joins the Season 2 cast
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's popular college drama, Off Campus, has announced its newest addition to the cast for Season 2. Shay Rudolph will be joining the show as Summer DiLaurentis in a guest role for Season 2. The announcement was made via an Instagram video featuring both Rudolph and Stephen Kalyn (who plays Dean DiLaurentis) in matching outfits and participating in an internet trend. The caption read, "Double it and give it to Season 2."
Plot focus
Plot of Season 2
The second season of Off Campus will delve into the romantic relationship between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean.
The show is based on Elle Kennedy's best-selling books and revolves around an elite ice hockey team and their love lives.
The first season was a massive hit for Amazon, becoming the third most-watched debut season in the streamer's history.
Career highlights
Career highlights of Rudolph
Rudolph began her career as a musical theater actor in San Diego before landing a recurring guest star role on Fox's Lethal Weapon.
She then starred in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club reboot and was slated to lead the Disney+ reboot of Holes, which later got shelved.
Her other credits include The Present, She Keeps Me Young, and the upcoming Hot Year.
Meanwhile, Season 2 of Off Campus is set to air next year.