Sheeran Americas tour shaken after Macklemore removal, 4 acts quit
Ed Sheeran's North and South America tour just got messy: four of his supporting acts (Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Lukas Graham, and Finneas) dropped out after Macklemore was removed from the lineup for his pro-Palestinian comments.
Their move was a stand for artistic freedom, and Macklemore was scheduled to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran has remaining on his stadium tour.
Sheeran denies ordering Macklemore removal
Sheeran took to social media to clarify that dropping Macklemore wasn't his call. It was the promoters' decision.
He says he wants his concerts to be about unity, not politics: Ed Sheeran said on Instagram, "I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."
Despite the drama, the tour is still on.