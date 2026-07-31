Sheeran Foundation funds North South Sounds 2026 for 50 musicians
The Ed Sheeran Foundation is funding North South Sounds 2026, bringing 50 young musicians (ages 13-17) from Belfast and Cork together for workshops and live gigs.
Their journey wraps up with performances at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, including shows at Belfast's City Hall and the Oh Yeah Centre on August 3.
Sheeran praises Ireland, youth praise mentorship
Sheeran, who has Belfast roots, said Ireland was a "special" place for him and that every child should have the opportunity to learn music.
Young musicians like Avery (15) and Manas (14) say the mentorship helped, with Avery saying she had "better experiences" and Manas calling the support "vital," while youth engagement manager at Oh Yeah Chelsea Andrews described Sheeran's support as "amazing" for grassroots music.
The program also features workshops led by artists like Cheylene Murphy, helping everyone dive into Irish musical traditions.