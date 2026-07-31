Sheeran Foundation funds North South Sounds 2026 for 50 musicians

Sheeran, who has Belfast roots, said Ireland was a "special" place for him and that every child should have the opportunity to learn music.

Young musicians like Avery (15) and Manas (14) say the mentorship helped, with Avery saying she had "better experiences" and Manas calling the support "vital," while youth engagement manager at Oh Yeah Chelsea Andrews described Sheeran's support as "amazing" for grassroots music.

The program also features workshops led by artists like Cheylene Murphy, helping everyone dive into Irish musical traditions.