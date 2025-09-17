Sheezan Khan on TV comeback: 'Feels like coming home'
Sheezan Khan is back on TV, taking on the role of Siddhu in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.
Calling it "a layered, heartfelt journey," he shared that returning to television feels like coming home, since his acting career began with Jodha Akbar.
More about the show and Khan's character
Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan follows Ganga Mai, a single mom raising three daughters after her husband leaves because she didn't have a son.
Siddhu, played by Khan, is a tough but fair moneylender from Banaras who's deeply loyal to his mother and ends up falling for Sneha, one of Ganga Mai's daughters.
On playing Siddhu and show's themes
Even without much formal education, Siddhu earns respect in his community through his mother's business.
Khan says Siddhu is both feared and gentle—a mix that makes playing him rewarding and ties into the show's bigger themes of resilience and strong women.