Shekhar Kapur calls himself a 'massive proponent of AI'
What's the story
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur believes that the future of filmmaking is one where the biggest hurdle in producing a large-scale movie may no longer be money. In an interview with Variety India, he said that artificial intelligence (AI) could democratize cinema for young creators. "We have arrived at a point technologically where you can realistically produce a film carrying the visual scale of a blockbuster like Avatar for a fraction of the cost, right on your desktop," he said.
Filmmaking revolution
Challenge to youth to embrace AI tools
Kapur believes that AI could redefine the filmmaking landscape by changing who gets to make films.
"Because of this, I am a massive proponent of AI," he said.
"I actively challenge the youth to step up and use these tools to create."
He is confident that young people with access to advanced creative technologies will become better filmmakers than previous generations.
"The younger generation will almost certainly make far better films than I ever did, that is a statistical guarantee."
Industry transformation
Shifting landscape of filmmaking access
Kapur's perspective marks a significant shift in how he views the future of cinema.
For decades, aspiring filmmakers have had to navigate an ecosystem shaped by access to capital, studios, equipment, crews, and distribution.
Kapur believes AI is steadily dismantling many of those barriers.
"Consequently, the fundamental question for the modern youth is no longer, 'How do I get a chance to make a movie and show it to the world?' The tools are already in their pockets," he noted.