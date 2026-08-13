Shekhar Kapur calls himself a 'massive proponent of AI'

Kapur believes that AI could redefine the filmmaking landscape by changing who gets to make films.

"Because of this, I am a massive proponent of AI," he said.

"I actively challenge the youth to step up and use these tools to create."

He is confident that young people with access to advanced creative technologies will become better filmmakers than previous generations.

"The younger generation will almost certainly make far better films than I ever did, that is a statistical guarantee."