'Shekhar Tonite': Shekhar Suman calls new show 'opposite of doomscrolling'
What's the story
Shekhar Suman, who hosted the iconic late-night talk show Movers & Shakers, is back with a new show titled Shekhar Tonite. The show premiered on May 15 with Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, as the first guest. It was followed by another episode featuring actor Bobby Deol. In an interview with Mid-Day, Suman explained how his new show is different from its predecessor.
Show evolution
'Intent vs instinct': Suman explains
Suman said, "Movers & Shakers was instinct. Shekhar Tonite is intent." He added that the new show carries forward his intent of critiquing current events. "There is a misconception that the show hits out at people. For me, every person has a social responsibility." He clarified that he respects both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi equally.
Host's perspective
'I am like RK Laxman's Common Man'
Suman further explained his approach, saying, "If I elect someone and they are not able to deliver, I have the right to critique them." "But I am not criticizing them. I am like RK Laxman's The Common Man, who wants to express himself. I'm raising my voice against what is happening...but doing so in the most civilized manner." "No rapid fire, no planted controversies. Think of it as the opposite of doomscrolling. It's slow content for fast world," he added.