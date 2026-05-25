'Shekhar Tonite': Shekhar Suman calls new show 'opposite of doomscrolling'

Suman said, "Movers & Shakers was instinct. Shekhar Tonite is intent." He added that the new show carries forward his intent of critiquing current events. "There is a misconception that the show hits out at people. For me, every person has a social responsibility." He clarified that he respects both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi equally.

Host's perspective

'I am like RK Laxman's Common Man'

Suman further explained his approach, saying, "If I elect someone and they are not able to deliver, I have the right to critique them." "But I am not criticizing them. I am like RK Laxman's The Common Man, who wants to express himself. I'm raising my voice against what is happening...but doing so in the most civilized manner." "No rapid fire, no planted controversies. Think of it as the opposite of doomscrolling. It's slow content for fast world," he added.