Shekhar Suman addresses CJP protests: 'Absolutely correct...they should take place'
What's the story
Actor Shekhar Suman recently defended the public's right to protest peacefully. His comments come in the wake of ongoing protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking on The Lallantop, Suman said, "Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society."
Peaceful protests
'When you don't get something the way you want it...'
Suman said in Hindi, "We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don't get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that."
"If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely correct and should take place."
"When you don't get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it."
Gandhi's influence
'Gandhiji taught us to fight for what's right'
Suman also cited Mahatma Gandhi, saying he taught people to fight for what is right.
He said, "If your demands are not being met, you should start protesting."
"When the people raise a collective voice, the government also pays attention to it. And this should continue to happen."
"Every person should be able to protest for what they believe in, wherever they are and whatever their position in society may be."
Controversy
Suman defended Sanjay Dutt, too
Suman's comments come after actor Sanjay Dutt sparked controversy by saying he no longer felt peace in India on the former's show Shekhar Tonite.
His remarks were criticized by social media users, leading to a clarification from Dutt who said his words had been misinterpreted, and it was a "scripted" speech.
Meanwhile, Suman defended Dutt, saying he has "huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen."