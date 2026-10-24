Sherawat and Grover team up for digital underworld crime thriller
Mallika Sherawat and Sunil Grover are teaming up for an upcoming digital crime thriller, currently in production.
The show dives into the world of the underworld, with Sherawat taking on a role that's a big change from her usual work.
Grover, known for his comedy on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be stepping into a more serious character this time.
Sherawat and Grover explore complex roles
Directed by Himank Gaur (Dhindora, Taaza Khabar), this project marks a new chapter for both actors as they explore more complex roles.
Sherawat made her digital debut with Booo: Sabki Phategi in 2019 and was recently seen as a contestant on the second season of The Traitors India, while Grover has been branching out with roles in Tandav and Sunflower.
This collaboration is set to showcase their range in the crime thriller space.