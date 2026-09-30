Sherawat draws online backlash over forgetting tharana from 'The Traitors'
Entertainment
Mallika Sherawat is getting heat online after saying she didn't remember Rida Tharana, who just won The Traitors Season two.
In a recent interview, Sherawat explained she stopped following the show after her own exit in episode nine.
The show, hosted by Karan Johar, is all about strategy and betrayal among contestants.
Social media users criticize Sherawat
Social media users weren't impressed, calling her "a sore loser" and finding her attitude dismissive.
Many felt let down by her comments and said they came off as "obnoxious."
Meanwhile, Rida Tharana and Krystle D'Souza celebrated their big win for the Traitors team.