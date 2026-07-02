Shergill backs Rahman on communalism, cites 'The Kashmir Files' Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Singer-songwriter Rabbi Shergill chatted on The Life Savers Show about A.R. Rahman's earlier comments on communalism in India's creative world.

While he wasn't sure of the exact context, Shergill said Rahman's concerns are valid, pointing to films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story as clear signs that the industry is shifting toward more politically driven stories.