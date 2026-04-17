Shetty shares videos and photos from Tripurasundari Temple in Tripura

Shetty wears bright pink saree

Shilpa went all out in a bright pink saree with golden borders, joined by friends in traditional attire for some memorable clicks at the temple.

Her posts were full of gratitude and blessings, reflecting how much these spiritual trips mean to her.

This isn't a one-off either: she recently visited the Mahalaxmi Temple in Maharashtra, balancing her busy Bollywood life with moments of reflection.