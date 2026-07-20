Shetty details endometriosis, May 2024 surgery on Khan podcast
Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty recently shared her struggle with endometriosis, a condition that caused intense lower back pain and disrupted her daily life. After months of discomfort, she finally had surgery in May 2024.
Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Shetty admitted the pain made it tough to even stick to her workout routine.
Shetty misread symptoms as perimenopause
Shetty initially mistook her symptoms for perimenopause and delayed seeing a doctor.
It was only after Dr. Neeta Warty treated her for pelvic inflammatory disease that she understood what was happening.
She also opened up about gaining 4 to 5kg due to the condition, saying it took "a couple of years" to lose the extra weight.
Jain says endometriosis can cause bloating
Dr. Dimple Jain from KIMS Hospitals clarified that while endometriosis doesn't directly cause major weight gain, it can lead to bloating and water retention because of hormonal changes and inflammation.
Chronic pain often limits activity, making it harder to manage weight.
Jain emphasized catching symptoms early (like pelvic pain or bloating) can really help improve quality of life and make managing your health easier over time.