Shetty posts Pashupatinath Temple photo wearing bright yellow traditional outfit
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty just took a spiritual break at Nepal's famous Pashupatinath Temple, sharing a photo in a bright yellow traditional outfit and greeting her followers with folded hands.
Her Instagram post, captioned "@pashupatinath temple #nepaldiaries," quickly caught fans' attention for its warmth and cultural vibe.
Pashupatinath visit pauses Shetty's packed schedule
Pashupatinath is one of Nepal's most iconic pilgrimage spots, drawing thousands every year with its historic charm.
For Shetty, this visit was a refreshing pause from her packed schedule: She recently starred in KD: The Devil and is currently hosting the cooking show Maa Hai Na.