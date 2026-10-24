Shetty questions ScoutOP and Gill's closeness on 'Bigg Boss 20'

Love defended the bond by saying, Love replies that she considers him a brother, but Shetty wasn't convinced: "When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all."

Their closeness has sparked plenty of debate, especially since both are part of the show's so-called "bully gang."

With rumors flying about possible romantic feelings, and with ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani also expected to join the discussion in an upcoming episode, fans are eager to see what drama unfolds next.