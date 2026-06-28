Shetty receives ₹20cr audio extortion threat after Juhu shooting
Rohit Shetty, the popular filmmaker behind some of Bollywood's biggest action movies, has received a chilling audio threat demanding ₹20 crore.
The message warned that the shooting outside his Juhu home back in February was just a "trailer," and hinted at more danger if their demands aren't met.
Mumbai police are on the case, treating it seriously and investigating unknown suspects.
Police probe Lawrence Bishnoi gang link
The audio clip is being forensically examined to figure out who sent it, with police suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
In February, five shots were fired at Shetty's residence. Police later caught Deepak Sharma, believed to be the shooter, in Agra.
Investigators think the voice in the new threat might belong to Shubham Lonkar. Concerns over his security have been raised.