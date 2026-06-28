Shetty receives ₹20cr audio extortion threat after Juhu shooting

Police probe Lawrence Bishnoi gang link

The audio clip is being forensically examined to figure out who sent it, with police suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In February, five shots were fired at Shetty's residence. Police later caught Deepak Sharma, believed to be the shooter, in Agra.

Investigators think the voice in the new threat might belong to Shubham Lonkar. Concerns over his security have been raised.