Shetty recounts endometriosis surgery and prolonged recovery on Khan's podcast
Shamita Shetty opened up on Soha Ali Khan's podcast about her battle with endometriosis and the surgery that followed.
She shared how anxious she felt before the procedure, worried if the condition might come back.
Recovery was way harder than expected, she joked, "I was walking like an old woman for a while." Instead of bouncing back in a few weeks, it took months just to start feeling normal again.
Expert warns endometriosis can return
Shetty revealed that it took her two years to lose five kilos. The experience changed her health.
An expert explained that endometriosis can return if not fully removed, and surgery isn't always a simple fix: hysterectomy doesn't guarantee it won't come back either.
Her story is a reminder to take women's health issues seriously and look out for each other.