Shetty shares videos and photos from Tripurasundari Temple in Tripura
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty just dropped some beautiful moments from her visit to the Tripurasundari Temple in Tripura.
She shared photos and videos from her visit; in one video, she was seen offering prayers, showing her spiritual side and love for Indian traditions, a vibe that really connects with her followers.
Shetty wears bright pink saree
Shilpa went all out in a bright pink saree with golden borders, joined by friends in traditional attire for some memorable clicks at the temple.
Her posts were full of gratitude and blessings, reflecting how much these spiritual trips mean to her.
This isn't a one-off either: she recently visited the Mahalaxmi Temple in Maharashtra, balancing her busy Bollywood life with moments of reflection.