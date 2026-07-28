Shetty slams viral post falsely claiming she opposed caste reservations
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty is calling out a viral Instagram post that falsely claimed she supported ending caste-based reservations.
Taking to X, she said she was "shocked" by the fake statements and called them "completely fabricated, malicious garbage."
Shetty denies misquotes on reservation issues
The viral post misquoted her on topics like caste-specific medical treatments and skill development through reservation, statements she says she never made. Shetty strongly denied the claims and criticized those spreading misinformation.
On a lighter note, she just wrapped hosting the cooking show Maa Hai Na, and appeared in the Kannada film KD: The Devil earlier this year.