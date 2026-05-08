Shetty to host OTT cooking reality show produced by Simoes

Ahuja duo and Mittal among contestants

Expect to see celebrities and social media influencers teaming up (and facing off) in cooking challenges and playful segments.

The lineup includes the mother-daughter duo Ssunita and Tina Ahuja, plus Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal.

With filming already started and Shilpa's solid experience from Nach Baliye and India's Got Talent, this show looks set to serve up some tasty entertainment for OTT fans.