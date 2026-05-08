Shetty to host OTT cooking reality show produced by Simoes
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty is stepping into the OTT world as host of a new cooking reality show, produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes, names you might know from hit TV nonfiction.
The series promises a fun mix of food, glamor, and family vibes, all rolled into one binge-worthy package.
Ahuja duo and Mittal among contestants
Expect to see celebrities and social media influencers teaming up (and facing off) in cooking challenges and playful segments.
The lineup includes the mother-daughter duo Ssunita and Tina Ahuja, plus Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal.
With filming already started and Shilpa's solid experience from Nach Baliye and India's Got Talent, this show looks set to serve up some tasty entertainment for OTT fans.