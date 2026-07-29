Shetty to receive Leadership in Cinema award at IFFM
Entertainment
Filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty is set to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 13, 2026.
The festival picked him for his unique, culturally rich storytelling that's been making waves beyond India.
IFFM celebrates all things Indian cinema each year in Australia.
Shetty says cultural storytelling connects globally
Shetty shared that telling stories rooted in culture has always been his passion, saying it means a lot to see them connect globally.
He'll be a marquee guest at the festival.
Up next, he stars in Sandeep Singh's historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.