Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' tops StreamView with 6.5 million views
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 just grabbed the top spot as the most-watched OTT show of the week, pulling in 6.5 million views.
According to Ormax Media's latest StreamView rankings (August 10-16, 2026), it outperformed some big names and kept viewers hooked with its action-packed stunts and drama.
StreamView 2nd through 5th totals
Operation Safed Sagar followed closely with 5.4 million views, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took third place on YouTube with 4.6 million views.
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga on Netflix landed fourth (3.6 million), and Kaun Banega Crorepati rounded out the top five at 3.3 million views.