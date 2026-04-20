Shetty's next film 'Sanki' reportedly titled after Nadiadwala's gift

Nadiadwala's gesture signals close family ties

The title Sanki was originally reserved for a different film that never took off. When Ahan wanted it for his new project, Nadiadwala gave it up right away, no fuss, which really shows how close the Shetty and Nadiadwala families are.

Just before this, Ahan played a naval officer in Border 2, a film that paid tribute to Indian soldiers, joining stars like Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in celebrating patriotism on screen.