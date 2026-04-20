Shetty's next film 'Sanki' reportedly titled after Nadiadwala's gift
Entertainment
Ahan Shetty's next film is reportedly titled Sanki, and it's all thanks to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who handed over the title as a gesture of friendship.
This marks Ahan's third big project after Tadap and Border 2, continuing his collaboration with director Tinu Desai.
Nadiadwala's gesture signals close family ties
The title Sanki was originally reserved for a different film that never took off. When Ahan wanted it for his new project, Nadiadwala gave it up right away, no fuss, which really shows how close the Shetty and Nadiadwala families are.
Just before this, Ahan played a naval officer in Border 2, a film that paid tribute to Indian soldiers, joining stars like Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in celebrating patriotism on screen.