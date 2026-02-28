Shia LaBeouf charged with 3 counts of simple battery

Details of the incident and subsequent arrest

LaBeouf was kicked out of a bar for verbally abusing people but came back even angrier, allegedly attacking two men—one ended up with a dislocated nose and another was punched.

Bystanders held him until police arrived. Later, a new warrant charged him with battering a third person.

At his court hearing on February 26, the judge set bond at $100,000 and ordered drug and alcohol testing plus rehab due to concerns from his test results.

LaBeouf posted bond and shortly after his arrest posted a two-word message on X reading "Free me."