Shia LaBeouf charged with 3 counts of simple battery
Actor Shia LaBeouf is in trouble again, this time with a new warrant that brings the number of people he is accused of battering to three after an alleged assault during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
On February 17, he reportedly used homophobic slurs and punched a man, leading to his arrest for two counts of simple battery. He was released soon after.
Details of the incident and subsequent arrest
LaBeouf was kicked out of a bar for verbally abusing people but came back even angrier, allegedly attacking two men—one ended up with a dislocated nose and another was punched.
Bystanders held him until police arrived. Later, a new warrant charged him with battering a third person.
At his court hearing on February 26, the judge set bond at $100,000 and ordered drug and alcohol testing plus rehab due to concerns from his test results.
LaBeouf posted bond and shortly after his arrest posted a two-word message on X reading "Free me."