Shia LaBeouf on ex-wife Mia Goth: 'We're on good terms'
Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf says he and Mia Goth are on good terms—there's "nothing" left to fix between them.
After quietly splitting last year, they're now focused on co-parenting their daughter, Isabel.
Daily calls to coordinate parenting
LaBeouf and Goth have been together on and off since 2012. Their daughter Isabel was born in 2022.
Even after the breakup, LaBeouf keeps close with daily calls to coordinate parenting while balancing both their busy schedules.
Recent controversies
LaBeouf's personal life hasn't been drama-free—police were called over a dispute at home with Goth in late 2024, and he was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras this February.
Still, he says co-parenting remains his top priority.