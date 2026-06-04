Shia LaBeouf avoids jail, gets probation in bar fight case

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery in connection with a bar fight incident in New Orleans . The incident occurred during Mardi Gras celebrations on February 17, where LaBeouf was seen shoving and punching a person. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to attend an alcohol rehabilitation program, according to the Associated Press.

Legal proceedings LaBeouf looking forward to focusing on family, work LaBeouf's attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, told AP that the actor came to court wanting to take accountability for what happened. "Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so," she said. "Now he's looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects."

Incident details More about the bar fight incident Chervinsky described the incident as "a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle." The actor was arrested after he allegedly punched two men and head-butted a third at the R Bar in New Orleans's Marigny neighborhood. Witnesses claimed LaBeouf became increasingly aggressive and insulted his victims with homophobic slurs. Despite this, Chervinsky denied that LaBeouf's actions were driven by bias or prejudice.

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Actor's history A look at LaBeouf's past legal troubles This isn't the first time LaBeouf has faced legal troubles. He was previously arrested in 2014 for allegedly disrupting a Broadway show in New York City and using homophobic slurs against a police officer. In 2017, he was arrested for disorderly conduct in Savannah, Georgia, where he reportedly insulted a Black officer with racist remarks. The 2017 incident led to a court-mandated rehab stint.

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