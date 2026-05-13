Shibu confirmed as female lead in 'Chiyaan 63' with Vikram
Entertainment
Riya Shibu has just been announced as the female lead in Vikram's new film, Chiyaan 63, directed by Anand Shankar.
The production house Sathya Jyothi Films made it official on X with a playful "Adding fuel to flame. Riya Shibu on board."
The movie was first revealed last April and is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.
Shibu known for 'Sarvam Maya' role
Shibu got noticed for her quirky role as Delulu, a ghost, in the Malayalam hit Sarvam Maya.
< em>Chiyaan 63 also brings Vikram back together with director Shankar after their Iru Mugam (2016).
Besides this project, Vikram has films lined up with Prem Kumar (96) and Madonne Ashwin (Mandela), though details are still under wraps.