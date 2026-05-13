Shibu confirmed as female lead in 'Chiyaan 63' with Vikram Entertainment May 13, 2026

Riya Shibu has just been announced as the female lead in Vikram's new film, Chiyaan 63, directed by Anand Shankar.

The production house Sathya Jyothi Films made it official on X with a playful "Adding fuel to flame. Riya Shibu on board."

The movie was first revealed last April and is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.