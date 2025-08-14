Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked in ₹60 crore fraud

Couple allegedly convinced Kothari to invest in BDTV

Back in 2015, Deepak Kothari was reportedly convinced by the couple to invest nearly ₹60 crore in their company—promised monthly returns and repayment, with the deal structured as an "investment" instead of a loan to avoid higher taxes.

Even though Shetty gave a personal guarantee in 2016, she stepped down as director that same year.

The company defaulted on another agreement soon after, leading to insolvency proceedings in 2017.

With the amount involved crossing ₹10 crore, police are now investigating possible cheating and forgery.